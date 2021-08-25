Marlow nature group launches calendar contest for amatuer snappers

03:45PM, Wednesday 25 August 2021
A nature group in Marlow is giving amatuer photographers the chance to appear on an upcoming calendar showcasing wildlife around the town.
Wild Marlow has launched its 2022 wildlife photo competition, with prizes up for grabs for the best shots.
Each winning photo will be featured in the Wild Marlow Calendar for 2023, with the overall winner’s photo taking the front cover position, as well as banking gift vouchers to the value of £100.
Winners in the other two categories – junior school child and senior school child – will receive gift vouchers to the value of £50.
The competition is open to everyone - all ages and abilities - except professional photographers. Judges are looking for still photos, colour or black and white, taken by camera, smartphone or tablet, and the pictures must be taken within the Marlow area (SL7).
Snaps can be taken during any season of the year.
“The aim of the contest is to stimulate interest in and appreciation of the wildlife and habitats of the Marlow area,” Verity West of Wild Marlow said.
For more information visit: www.wildmarlow.org.uk/competition.php
