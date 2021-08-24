Marlow Bridge closed for repairs on 'obstacle course' bollards

Controversial bollards on Marlow Bridge are set to be repaired this week after having been damaged by an oversized vehicle.

There are nine bollards on the bridge, eight of which had the top plates fitted in February.

Four of these plates were cut off by the emergency services on June 1 after and a driver of an oversized vehicle got stuck attempting to cross the bridge.

The structures were adapted to deter heavy vehicles – in the past, HGV drivers have used it as a diversion despite three-tonne weight restriction signs.

The alteration narrowed the gap to 2,000mm (two metres) across.

Some drivers hit out at the changes earlier this year, reporting damage to their vehicles to the tune of hundreds of pounds.

Motorists who spotted the missing plates over the course of the past several weeks thought they had been permanently removed – but the council confirmed they were simply awaiting repair.

Questions have now been raised about the effectiveness of the bollards as a deterrent to large vehicles.

“It almost beggars belief that anyone of sound mind could consider that what was done was a proper solution to protect our lovely bridge from heavy weight traffic damage,” said resident Derek Gooddy of Bisham.

“No need for claws [steel plates] – two vertical bars would suffice.

“At least you would be able to see the gap you were steering through.

“Asking you to steer through extremely dangerous claws which you cannot see is quite ridiculous.”

Some residents have suggested that ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras should be installed instead – an option that Bucks council was previously considering.

“If the issue is weight, then shouldn’t they put in weighing sensors connected to a light and camera, rather than those car ripping obstacle course bollards?” said Malcolm Cartledge, resident in Riverside.

He added that because the bollards encourage drivers to take a detour, they are 'detrimental to the environment' as well.

Peter Martin, Buckinghamshire Council’s deputy cabinet member for transport said: “Marlow Bridge is a nearly 200-year-old listed structure that was not designed to cope with the weight of some of the larger vehicles on the road today.

“We have a duty to protect and preserve the bridge.

“Steel plates were added to the top of the bollards to further deter overweight vehicles from driving across and damaging its integral structure.

“Sadly, a large number of drivers of overweight vehicles continue to attempt to cross the bridge despite the restrictions in place.

“As a further measure we are currently investigating the feasibility of installing ANPR cameras on the bridge.

“(This will) record vehicles of excess weight, so those who contravene the weight restrictions and risk damaging this much-loved historic bridge are held to account.”

Marlow Bridge is closed between 8am and 5pm each day from now until Friday, August 27. It is set to reopen at 5pm each day.