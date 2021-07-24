LGA calls for schools to lead the campaign to prevent river deaths

Water safety must start in the classroom says the Local Government Association (LGA) in the wake of hundreds of deaths this past year.

Tomorrow (Sunday, July 25) marks the first ever World Drowning Prevention Day to highlight the profound impact of drowning on families and communities and offer life-saving solutions to prevent it.

Recently, teenager Jordan Veira died in the River Thames between Cookham and Bourne End in the latest in a number of tragic incidents to occur in rivers in East Berkshire and South Bucks in recent years.

The number of water-related fatalities increased last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with a total of 631 losing their lives in UK waters.

The number of accidental drowning deaths reached 254, an increase of 34 on the previous year.

58 per cent of accidental drowning deaths happened in inland water, with almost half of all people falling in by mistake.

The LGA said young people need to better understand the dangers of cold water shock and ‘tombstoning’ – jumping or diving from height into water – as well as the risks posed by tides, currents and unstable ground near water.

Jordan's school, Furze Platt Senior School, is among those taking action to raise awareness, and recently hosted a talk from Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service about the dangers of open water.

LGA research also found that almost a quarter of children cannot swim the statutory 25 metres by the time they leave primary school.

The LGA says that all primary school-leavers should be able to meet the curriculum target of being able to swim this distance and perform safe self-rescue in different water-based situations.

Availability of swimming pools can be a stumbling block for schools, with 72 per cent of primary schools nationwide relying on publicly owned swimming facilities which brings with it the additional cost of transport.

Cllr Nesil Caliskan, chair of the LGA’s Safer and Stronger Communities Board, said: “It is more important than ever to highlight the need to be aware of water safety.

“Every child should have access to this information and to a swimming pool where they can learn to swim, which can be a fun way to exercise, but also to keep themselves safe in water.

“It is absolutely crucial that people learn to respect water at a young age and know how to react if they find themselves in a difficult situation.

“If you do happen to find yourself in trouble, float on your back and catch your breath for a minute before swimming to safety or calling for help, as the effects of cold-water shock pass in less than 60 seconds.”

Anyone who spots someone in danger in open water is advised not to enter the water to rescue them but to call 999 and ask for the coastguard, or the Fire and Rescue Service if they are inland.