Public engagement begins over Marlow film studio project

The first stage of the public engagement process to turn a landfill site in Marlow into a state-of-the-art film studio is underway.

A window display in the project headquarters at 6 Liston Court, Marlow and a programme of scheduled exhibitions happening across Marlow and Little Marlow in July, will give people an opportunity to learn more about the plans.

Residents will be able to view the project exhibition boards in the windows of the former shop from July 10 to July 31 and will provide important information about the vision for the studios and the local and national economic benefits.

Developers Dido Property believe the project could create over 5000 jobs and turn Buckinghamshire into the headquarters for the UK film industry.

Robert Laycock, CEO and one of four founding directors of Dido Property Ltd said: “Engagement with the local community is crucially important before we start on the designs for the studio project.

“Our independent consultation team, Soundings, will be out and about over the next month, chatting to as many people as possible about the film studio vision and seeking people’s views and opinions about what is important to them.”

The company said that it wants to engage and consult with the public before submitting a planning application.

“Through the engagement process, we want to find out what is important and establish together, how the film studios can make a positive contribution to the community and the area as a whole,” said Robert.

“We are mindful that there are challenges to overcome. It is very important to us that we listen to stakeholders and the community, so that we can deliver a studio not just of global significance but that also meets a wide set of local aspirations.”

The exhibition throughout July will share important information about the project and its aims and ambitions, as well as giving people an opportunity to feedback to the design team.

Soundings will be actively reaching out to direct neighbours for a walk and talk event, which will be hosted at the proposed site, and will be forming a community liaison group of local stakeholders, who will then act as a sounding board throughout the project.

The boards will also be available to view in various pop-up locations around Marlow and Little Marlow across the month, as well as digitally on the project website - where anyone interested in finding out more about the ongoing plans, can sign up for Marlow Studio Project’s digital newsletter and feedback form: https://www.marlow.film/

The events, which will give the public an opportunity to meet the Soundings team will be happening on:

• July 10 – 9.30pm to 12.00pm – meet the engagement team and have your say, The Pavilion, Little Marlow.

• July 10 – 1pm to 5pm – meet the engagement team and have your say, Unit 6, Liston Court, Marlow.

• July 13 – Neighbours Walk & Talk – Little Marlow

• July 15 – 1pm to 5pm – meet the engagement team and have your say, Liston Hall, Chapel Street, Marlow.

• July 24 – 2pm – 5pm – meet the engagement team and have your say, The King’s Head, Little Marlow.

• July 24 – 1pm to 5pm – meet the engagement team and have your say, Unit 6, Liston Court, Marlow.