Marlow church to hold service remembering those lost in pandemic

All Saints Church in Marlow is hosting a ‘remembering a loved one’ service later this month to give people the chance to reflect on those lost during the pandemic.

The town centre service will be held at 5pm on Sunday, June 27.

With reduced capacity at funeral services and restrictions on travel, it has been harder to gather with family and friends to say goodbye to loved ones, and the service aims to remember those who have passed.

Rev Sarah Jones, team vicar at All Saints, said: “This last year has been so hard and as a community we have lost so many loved ones, both family and friends.

“Many of us have had to face the deep sadness and pain of grief all alone, unable to attend funerals or memorial services.

“We hope this service will offer a comforting space to remember our loved ones.”

Anyone can attend but booking is essential, due to the reduced capacity within the church.

Those interested can book a free ticket at 4u-team.org/remembering