Flackwell Heath man raises hundreds for Bourne End sports charity

A man who was paralysed in a car accident aged just 17 is aiming to raise hundreds for a sports club in Bourne End by pushing his wheelchair for 2.6 miles each day for 26 days.

Stuart Wheeler is embarking on the effort in aid of Bourne End Junior Sports Club’s ‘2.6’ themed challenge, with money going to improve equipment for the youngsters who use the New Road club.

This will include the purchase of new balls, cones, nets and hoops for the basketball players, and any leftover cash will be used to replace ageing badminton posts and climbing ropes.

Stuart, from Flackwell Heath, has a son who attends BEJSC, and attended the centre himself in the 1980s, playing table tennis. He is more than half way through his daily challenge.

“BEJSC has, like many organisations, been affected financially by the pandemic,” Stuart said. “As we come out of lockdown, I decided to raise some vital funds to buy new equipment to create a better experience for the kids.

“I aim to push my wheelchair around my village 2.6 miles for 26 days – this pushing is on top of the pushing I do on a daily basis.”

Stuart has also set up a website which teaches wheelchair users how to be more independent and inform them about essential life skills, such as approaching kerbs and passing through heavy doors.

At the time of writing, Stuart had raised more than £750 for BEJSC. To support his fundraising effort, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/StuartWheeler3/1 and see www.freedomwheelchairskills.co.uk for more information on his business.