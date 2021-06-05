Flackwell Heath schools wave goodbye to 'beloved' crossing patroller

Smiles and tears were the order of the day at Carrington Infant and Junior Schools as pupils and staff bid farewell to a beloved friend.

School crossing patroller Gilbert Fryer – known as Gilly – is retiring aged 92, having seen young pupils safely into school for nearly 20 years.

Gilly started as a school crossing patroller at the Carrington schools in 2004 when his own grandchildren were there, and he’s stayed ever since.

Born in High Wycombe in 1928, he did national service with the RAF.

The schools recently held a special assembly in his honour and presented Gilly with a lollipop cake and a cash collection.

He donated the cash back to the schools and asked that the money be used to purchase two rainbow-coloured ‘Gilly benches’.

Speaking outside the school gates, Gilly said: “Over the years, I’ve had a fantastic time as a school crossing patroller, and I’ve loved setting the children up for their day with a smile.

“I’ve also been fortunate that the job gave me the opportunity to meet the Queen and Prince Charles. For anyone considering taking this role, I recommend they snap it up.”