Marlow student, 18, prepares for record solo flight around the world

An 18-year-old Marlow student will be taking to the skies next week as he aims to break a world record and become the youngest person to fly around the world solo.

Travis Ludlow, who attends Great Marlow School, will be departing from Booker Airfield in High Wycombe on Thursday, May 27.

He was originally due to take off on June 1 last year at the age of 17 years 110 days, which would have beaten the existing 2018 record held by American Mason Andrews by more than a year.

But due to COVID his efforts have been postponed until this month. Aged 18 years and 104 days when he is due to take off, Travis’ journey around the world is expected to take about 40 days, meaning he is set to beat the record by just two weeks.

The A-Level student – who is set to finish his exams just four days before he takes off – will fly over Europe, Russia, Alaska, Canada, the US, Greenland and Iceland before returning to the UK, travelling more than 23,000 miles, visiting seven countries and three continents.

Due to the pandemic and time constraints, this has been reduced from an original target of 27 countries and five continents, to ensure Travis breaks the world record.

“I am really excited. People ask me if I feel nervous and I don’t at all,” Travis said. “It is more adrenaline and excitement. I just want to get up there and do it.”

Travis will be flying a single-engine Cessna 172 plane, which he says is safer than the aircraft he was originally due to fly in 2020.

He added that the route he is taking is ‘one of the safest’ as it does not require crossing over any significant bodies of water, and Travis will have the jet stream behind him as he travels east.

“Even though it is terrible with the coronavirus and it has pushed it back, it is actually a bit of a blessing, because it has given me more experience,” Travis said.

The teen, who lives in Stokenchurch, Bucks, with his family, also said he was planning to fly over his school after taking off for some moral encouragement from the ground.

Travis was the youngest glider pilot to fly solo in the UK – aged 14 in 2017. He passed all of his flying exams and went from gliding to learning to fly single engine aircraft, flying his first solo the day after his 16th birthday.

During his journey Travis will be constantly monitored to assess aspects such as the weather and fuel levels.

Dad Nick said: “The upsetting thing is he won’t be doing it at 17, which would have been very difficult to beat. Of course it will be beaten in time, but it is all about getting the record.”

He added: “Nothing fazes Travis which is why he has the capacity to do something like this. He leaves school, goes to the airport, flies for four hours. He is cramming as many hours as he can to gain experience.

“And he is a much more rounded individual now that he has waited another year. I am not saying he could not have done it at 17 but you would have had to nurture him a little bit more.

“He is just excited, he wants to get going. He’s desperate to get his A-Levels out the way and take off.”

Nick said that COVID safety has been a priority with Travis having already had one dose of a vaccine. He will also be taking regular tests during his journey.

“He is stopping for no time at all, as in overnight, and then he moves on, which is what most pilots do anyway,” Nick added. “He is legally allowed to do this.”

Visit www.aroundtheworldsolo.co.uk for more information on Travis’ challenge and to support him.