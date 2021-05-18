Tom Kerridge and Chris Stark launch food podcast out of The Coach in Marlow

A top chef and a Maidenhead-based BBC Radio 1 presenter have teamed up to start a new podcast for all fans of food – recorded in The Coach in Marlow.

Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge and radio presenter Chris Stark launched the podcast on Monday – featuring fussy eaters and toasted sandwich making.

The podcast was recorded in The Coach restaurant and pub in Marlow and is the first time that Chris Stark has been able to create a broadcast in his local area.

It is the latest venture for the 34-year-old Maidenhead resident, who also co-hosts the hugely successful That Peter Crouch Podcast.

So far, the new podcast has seen celebrity guests Vernon Kay and Scarlett Moffatt take part in the show. Next Monday, the duo are set to welcome Robbie Williams.

Part of the show involves talking to ‘notorious fussy eaters’ and getting their reaction to submitted videos of listeners trying foods they have never eaten before.

Chris said: “We have people trying things like strawberries for the first time. It’s hilarious seeing their reaction to the food and really interesting how people are willing to push themselves for this.”

The podcast is called The Pirate Ship, a reference to Kerridge’s staff teams, who he calls pirates.

“I just loved the image of a community of people bonded over their love of food, boarding this imaginary pirate ship and seeing where it takes us,” said Chris.

“We’re adamant this isn’t a foodie podcast, it’s not about snobbery. I want it to be for people who love barbequing, love making a Sunday roast.”

Listeners are encouraged to get involved in the podcast by emailing through problems and questions for the pair to talk about.

The podcast also features insights into Kerridge’s world as a top chef – an honest look at the ups and downs of the lifestyle.

It’s also a space to be ‘a bit silly’ and has so far involved getting Kerridge to rise to unusual challenges – such as making a lasagne toastie for the first time.

“I’ve got a Michelin-star chef cooking toasties in The Coach,” said Chris.

Listeners can send in their own ideas for Kerridge as the show rolls on.

So far, 10 episodes are planned for the first series, with the potential to continue if it proves popular.

“It’s been a really fun experience. I’m a huge fan of Tom Kerridge and it’s amazing to be making a podcast with one of the best chefs in the world. He’s like a rock star in Marlow,” said Chris.

To listen to the podcast, click here.