Little Marlow 'Star Wars' film set could be set to stay for longer

A controversial film set in Little Marlow could be set to stay for longer, with plans in motion to extend permissions to use the site for film-making purposes.

Spade Oak Quarry, in Little Marlow Road, has been the subject of national headlines in recent weeks with a large film set attracting attention.

Filming is widely reported to be for a Star Wars spin-off TV series, but it has divided nearby residents who have complained of noise and potential traffic problems.

Applicants have gone to Buckinghamshire Council’s planning team to ask for an extension to the permissions at the quarry, which could see filming continued there until the autumn.

The proposals are for temporary permission to continue the use of the site for film-making purposes between May 1 and November 1.

An existing planning consent is set to come to an end in April, prompting film-makers to apply for the extension.

Bucks Council says that it cannot give a date on when a decision is likely to be made on the latest application.

A spokeswoman said: “When originally submitted, the planning application sought permission for the use of the site for film-making purposes for a period of three years.

“It was then amended to seek planning permission for a period of six months following the expiration of the nine-month period allowed under ‘permitted development’ rights, because of the risks of COVID [and] winter weather delays. The permitted development period ends on April 30.

“Our planners are working through cases as quickly as they can, but at the moment they can’t give a timescale for when this application will go to the planning committee.”