Marlow Town Council increases climate change drive

Marlow Town Council (MTC) has hired a new consultant to aid in its drive to make Marlow an ‘environmentally exemplar’ town.

The council is enhancing its ‘Sustainable Marlow’ programme by hiring an independent environmental consultant, Nick Rowcliffe.

Mr Rowcliffe will advise on priorities, recommend policies and deliver creative projects working with stakeholders and the community.

The council is due to publish a detailed audit of its own greenhouse gas emissions soon and, following up on a commitment made last year, will work to develop a vision for reducing emissions across Marlow.

The expanded programme will see MTC take further action across other key environmental areas, including reducing air pollution, boosting wildlife conservation and encouraging active transport.

MTC leader Cllr Jocelyn Towns said: “We recognise a growing desire from residents for a greater local focus on sustainability. Our aim is to work with all sections of the community to make change happen.

“As a small council we have limited powers to influence behaviour change. Therefore our main focus is on informing and encouraging, working in conjunction with other interested parties to ensure a concerted effort.”

One focus of the ‘Sustainable Marlow’ programme will be data and in the coming weeks, MTC says it will publish ‘some of the most detailed local environmental performance statistics of any small town in the UK’.