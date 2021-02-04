Marlow GP giving vaccine glad to be 'on offensive' against virus

A Marlow GP working out of a vaccination site at Adams Park in High Wycombe says her team are on track to meet Government targets as the rollout of the vaccine continues in Bucks.

Penny Macdonald is managing partner at the Marlow Medical Group and also the clinical director for the Arc Primary Care Network (PCN) – a combination of six GPs in South Bucks, including Wooburn and Bourne End Medical Centre.

The Arc PCN – consisting of about 85,000 people – has been administering jabs to the most vulnerable since January 7, setting up a base at the home of Wycombe Wanderers FC along with a fellow PCN of GPs.

The Adams Park site has about 12 ‘vaccination pods’ set up, with 1,200 jabs given on Monday this week.

“By the end of this week we will have vaccinated 10,000 people in under nine weeks,” Penny said.

“And we are getting really good supplies of the vaccine through now.”

The GP added that by February 15, the team hope to have vaccinated people within the top four priority cohorts.

But housebound patients could take longer due to the logistics of moving vaccines around, Penny said. Some care homes have had to be put on hold due to outbreaks at certain providers, although Penny assured ‘we have done as many as we can’.

She added: “It is an enormous relief. This has been one of the greatest responsibilities of our lives and we felt it very keenly. It has been an absolute pleasure.

“It is pretty extraordinary. It has been a really emotional experience for everybody. Everybody has suffered.

“It is the first time we have had an opportunity really to be on the offensive rather than the defensive. The ability to support people is incredibly rewarding. It is our duty.”

Penny said that people giving the jab at Adams Park are all registered medical professionals, with a range of different groups involved to help set up the Adams Park facility.

These included Bucks Fire and Rescue, which has assisted with project management on site and helped clear snow from the premises, as well as the Bucks CCG and council.

Volunteer marshalls from charities including Marlow Rotary Club also helped out.

“We couldn’t have managed without their support. It’s been the most heart-warming community effort,” Penny said.

A spokesman from Buckinghamshire CCG said: “The Government has announced that the top four priority groups will be offered a vaccine by mid-February. Buckinghamshire is well on track to meet this target.”

It added that a total of 187,343 vaccines had been given as of January 24, in a health region also consisting of Oxfordshire and Berkshire West.

A vaccination centre in Marlow, at the Globe Business Park, went international last week after it appeared on the Brazilian version of the CNN news channel.

Several reports were live from the centre on the South American news outlet, which contained interviews with patients and Olivier Picard, who runs the site.