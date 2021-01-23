Rotary Club of Marlow welcomes new president

The oldest rotary club in Marlow has welcomed a new president for 2021– in a COVID-safe way.

Long-standing Marlow resident and Rotary Club of Marlow rotarian David Duxbury took over from outgoing president Derrick Southon.

Mr Duxbury took over the role from January 1 and was formally welcomed into it via a socially-distanced ceremony on this date.

He will be in the post until June 30, after which fellow rotarian Harvey Dodgson will take over until the following year, until June 2022.

The Club says Mr Duxbury’s aim is to lead the club forward with a focus on supporting those in need nearby.

During the pandemic, the Club has held regular weekly Zoom meetings attended by up to 40 members, including speakers from across the world.

It also reached out to offer financial support to charities, including a £5,000 grant to the food bank charity One Can Food Trust, and the Wycombe Homeless Connection.

