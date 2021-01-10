Brewery's best year despite COVID-19 helps it his major milestone

Rebellion Beer has pulled its one millionth beer bottle this month – breaking its own record despite the challenges of COVID-19.

“At the beginning of December, we bottled our one millionth bottle of the year, the most we have ever bottled on-site in a single year ever,” said Stu Sutherland of Rebellion Beer Co.

“Passing a milestone like this is a real motivation for all the staff and really is a testament to the effort of our brewing and production teams, who have been working flat out to keep the shop, drive-through and online shop stocked up with beer.”

The bottling line was commissioned at the end of 2019. Despite COVID-19, it has been running ‘at full tilt’ all year.

“Since COVID-19 it has proved very difficult to predict demand, but our bottled beers have been very popular,” said Stu.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has bought and enjoyed one of our beers this year for the ongoing support, it is very much appreciated.”

Rebellion Beer’s online shop offers free home delivery within 17 miles.