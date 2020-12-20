Marlow FM hosts gain silvers at Community Radio Awards

Two Marlow FM presenters have received accolades at the Community Radio Awards 2020.

Gemma-Leigh James won silver in the female presenter category, and Amelia Slaughter also won silver for her entertainment show.

The awards ceremony took place online on Saturday.

Music and showbiz presenter Amelia said: “It’s been such a horrible year for everyone, so to be able to bring some fun to everyone’s day via the radio is a real joy.” Fellow host Gemma-Leigh added she was ‘over the moon’.

Two other presenters had also been shortlisted for an award: Lucy Ashburner for young person of the year, and Angie Burns for newcomer of the year.

More than 460 entries from 90 radio stations were whittled down to five per category.