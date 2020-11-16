Dates changed for Santa fun run in Marlow

A charity Santa fun run held in Marlow has been moved until later in December to conform to lockdown restrictions.

Originally due to take place on the weekend of December 3 and 4, the event – organised by the Rotary Clubs of Marlow – will now get going across the 19-20 of the month.

Organisers say the run will comply with the regulations as they apply in late December.

The virtual event hopes to replace the usual one-day spectacle which normally sees hundreds of people run down Marlow High Street in red outfits.

The organisers are also making changes to the distribution process for entry packs, with all packs – containing Santa suits and paperwork – delivered to home or business addresses free of charge.

John Prout, chairman of the Fun Run organising committee, said: “Even though the new lockdown is due to end on December 2, we are now left with no choice but to move the dates and change the distribution process.”

“We do hope that people understand the reasons for these changes – and

that more than ever the event provides a genuinely bright spot in these troubled times.

“The event is a fantastic charity fundraise – and charities need our support now more than ever before.”

Visit www.santasfunrun.org to enter as an individual or team.