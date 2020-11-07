SITE INDEX

    • 'Tree of Hope' grows in Marlow for loved ones and charities

    With the pandemic set to impact on festive activities, Marlow Thames Rotary Club has worked with the town council to turn a tree into both a real and online ‘Tree of Hope’.

    Launched on Tuesday, a website allows the public to dedicate a message to loved ones and offer a donation to a charity.

    Then, members of the Rotary Club will decorate the real ‘Tree of Hope’, next to the war memorial in Marlow, with dedication tags and lights.

    For 2020 the charities chosen are: The Marlow mayor’s charity (mental health in young people); Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice; South Bucks Hospice; Thames Valley Adventure Playground, and Marlow Age Concern.

    Mayor Richard Scott said: “I urge all those connected with our town to join together to ensure they make an expression of goodwill that makes a difference to some deserving good causes.”

    Visit visufund.com/christmas-tree-of-hope-2020

