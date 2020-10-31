Water refill station to reduce plastic waste in Marlow

A new water refill station opened in The Causeway last week, allowing residents and visitors to fill up their water bottles at no charge.

The station, opposite the George and Dragon pub, has been paid for using the Marlow Town Council (MTC) Community Infrastructure Levy.

It is part of MTC’s ‘commitment to the environment and sustainability’ through its #sustainablemarlow project, which it launched last year.

“As part of our long-term ‘Sustainable Marlow’ activities, we’re pleased to offer this new refill station,” Marlow mayor Richard Scott said. “We’re hoping this will help reduce the problem of single-use plastic water bottles in the town.”

