Marlow's Rebellion brewery targets green future

Marlow brewing firm Rebellion Beer Company is investing in a more sustainable future with support from Lloyds Bank.

The 26-year-old brewery, located in Marlow, has received £210,000 funding as part of the bank’s Clean Growth Finance Initiative (CGFI), which supports companies seeking to reduce their carbon footprint.

With the funding, Rebellion Beer has installed a new onsite bottling plant. Previously, all beer brewed was freighted to Kent to be bottled and sent back.

The time and money saved has enabled the brewery to introduce a new home delivery service and set up a contactless drive-through collection service during lockdown.

This proved hugely popular with 75,000 orders and 750,000 pints of beer sold.

The CGFI funding will also be used to establish a bottle recycling system for customers.

Tim Coombes, director at Rebellion Beer Company, said: “Lockdown has been the hardest time for our business but I’m very pleased that we have managed to reinvent the business in that time.

“Our constant focus is on becoming more sustainable and making it easier for our customers to live more sustainably, too.”