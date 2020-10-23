Marlow mobile app could be in pipeline as businesses quizzed

A mobile phone app for Marlow could become a reality and a ‘shop local’ campaign will soon be launched in the town.

The news follows a survey co-ordinated by the Marlow Chamber of Commerce, which sought the views of businesses as they re-open amid an uncertain time on the high street.

The ‘Open for Business’ survey – which was conducted in September – saw a range of ideas mentioned to help firms reopen the town post-lockdown.

It followed a similar survey carried out in June by the chamber, which looked at the impact of lockdown on businesses in Marlow.

A pop-up high street event, free WiFi, a park-and- ride, and food and drink-themed events all came out in the latest survey results – but three suggestions received the majority – 75 per cent – of positive responses.

These were an active ‘Buy Local’ campaign; a ‘Welcome to Marlow’ mobile app to help people explore and navigate the town’s businesses; and a parking refund scheme, which would require input from the council.

The buy local movement will also, the chamber hopes, coincide with the upcoming festive season, encouraging people to use businesses on their doorsteps.

“There are quite a diverse range of views in there,” Marlow Chamber president Lesley James said.

“It showed that people are up for new ideas at the moment.”

She added: “We want to remind the community what a great high street they have [in Marlow].

“I have probably been a bit surprised at some of the ideas that people are prepared to experiment with.

“It is certainly representative of the town. We are very happy we have got a cross-section of the community who answered [but] we are continuing to seek views.”

Speaking of Marlow’s high street itself, Lesley added the town is ‘heaving’ at weekends, but weekdays can ‘vary enormously’.

“We are attracting visitors again. At the weekends, I do not think I would notice the difference,” she said.

“On weekdays it varies enormously. I just think it is down to people being nervous and not very spontaneous [when shopping].”

Visit www.marlowchamber.com/re-opening-marlow for more information on the ‘Re-opening Marlow’ initiative.