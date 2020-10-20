International award for Marlow woman leading the way with healthcare work

A Marlow woman has been recognised internationally for her work helping others with chronic illness.

Trishna Bharadia won the ‘Healthcare Collaborator’ award in the ninth annual WEGO Health Awards, held virtually on October 15, which recognises patient advocates.

She was also shortlisted in the final six for the ‘Lifetime Achievement’ award at the worldwide showcase.

Her award is given to someone who has excelled in partnering with multiple stakeholders within healthcare.

Patient advocate Trishna works to help others with illnesses she suffers from herself and improve the delivery of healthcare.

She is also a translator for a business intelligence company, and began her patient advocacy work after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2008, aged 28.

She also lives with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and anxiety.

Her work as a health advocate includes speaking at events and conferences, and communicating with stakeholders including the NHS, clinicians, and individuals living with chronic illness.

Among her charitable roles, Trishna is an ambassador for MS Society UK, disability movement ADD International and Lyfebulb, a patient engagement platform. She is also a long-standing committee member for Asian MS.

“I was completely shocked to receive the news that I had won,” Trishna said. “I’ve always believed that we must all work together to improve the patient experience of healthcare and it’s wonderful to have had my work recognised in this way.

“Winning will also give me the opportunity to further grow my work so I can continue to move healthcare forwards and help more people.”

Trishna’s sister, Anisha Gangotra, was also a finalist at the awards in the ‘Rookie of the Year’ category.