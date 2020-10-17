Marlow to welcome new fine art gallery

09:00AM, Saturday 17 October 2020
A new fine art gallery is set to open in Marlow high street later this month.
Located next to Café Copia, art-lovers will be able to browse original artworks, limited edition pieces and sculptures at Nova Fine Art.
The gallery director will also be hosting talks, lectures and one-on-one consultations in the run up to Christmas.
Clive Maslin, owner of Nova Fine Art, said: “We are extremely proud to say we are opening our second gallery in the extraordinary town of Marlow.
“We have always aspired to open new galleries in locations we feel are the right fit.
“With Marlow championing independent retailers, we felt this was the perfect partnership.”
For more information, visit www.novafineart.com/galleries/marlow
