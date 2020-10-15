Striking fox and mute swans winners of WildMarlow photo contest

Winners have been announced for a competition seeking the best wildlife photos by amateur snappers.

The contest was launched in November by conservation group WildMarlow, which gave winners across three age categories the chance to appear on its 2021 calendar.

Judges have since made their decisions, with winners featuring Marlow’s picturesque river and bridge, and a striking image of a fox.

The aim of the contest was to ‘stimulate interest in and the appreciation of’ the wildlife and habitats in the Marlow area.

Eric Meek of Marlow Camera Club was one of the judges. He said: “There was a fantastic response to the competition. It was extremely difficult to judge, due to the quality.

“These photos demonstrate both the variety and beauty of the wildlife in and around Marlow, and the photographic skills of all of the entrants.”

Above: ‘Green Stops’ by Kitty Hayward (aged 15) – Senior School category winner

WildMarlow is showcasing winning photos and others at an exhibition this weekend in The Causeway.

The judges have chosen 12 photos to feature in the calendar, but there is still a space for a ‘People’s Vote’ entry.

Those who attend the exhibition at All Saints Church Hall will be able to choose their favourite, as well as pre-order a copy of the calendar.

The exhibition will take place on Saturday (10am-6pm) and Sunday (12pm- 4pm). Email contact@wildmarlow.org.uk to pre-order a calendar.

Mute Swans of Marlow’ by Jacob Walker (aged seven) - Junior School category winner.