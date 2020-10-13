Bisham brook restored to 'former glory'

The village brook in Bisham has been restored to its former glory thanks to a newly set up conservation group.

Fallen branches and brambles have been cleared to improve the habitat and water flow to encourage fish to spawn.

The Bisham Brook Restoration Group is supported by the parish council, Environment Agency and Thames Water, with the team working under the direction of Andy Thomas of the Trout Wildlife Trust.

Keen fisherman Bruce Vaughan, who lives in the village, decided to form the conservation group with fellow angler Jeff Woodhouse after hearing older villagers describe how picturesque the stream was in the past.

“There are many who remember people fishing and swimming in the stream but in recent years little maintenance has been done on the brook and it has become overgrown and unwelcoming,” Bruce said.

“Already the water is flowing better and looking cleaner and we have more work days planned.”