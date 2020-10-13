Bourne End craft show sees more than 200 fight for prizes

A popular village craft show in Bourne End turned virtual this year and attracted more than 200 creative entrants.

Usually held in the Community Centre in Wakeman Road, the Bourne End Junior Craft Show took on a remote format amid the circumstances.

Although the show’s eighth year will be remembered for different reasons, it had no shortage of entries as a total of 225 youngsters submitted their creations, ranging from paintings, collages and photography.

Age categories separated different submissions from children in and around Bourne End, with a ‘Judge’s Favourite’ trophy claimed by Humphrey Scott, seven, for his collage of a knight.

The show was held over the weekend of October 3 and 4 and saw entrants submit creations online, either taking a picture or small video of the item.

Organiser Sue Croall said: “We were delighted to receive 225 entries and once again the standard was amazing.

“It was obviously a very different way of working this year for us as organisers, for the entrants and for the judges, but we are very pleased with how well it was supported and how smoothly it ran.”

Sue added that she looks forward to the show returning to a live format next autumn.

Visit www.bejuniorcraftshow.co.uk for the full results.