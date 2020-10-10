Marlow Santa run organisers confident of event 'success'

Organisers of the annual Santa’s Fun Run in Marlow have reassured participants they are ‘totally confident the event will be a great success’.

Amid frequently changing Government guidelines, the Rotary Clubs of Marlow – which organise the showcase – added runners can ‘adapt to whatever circumstances apply’.

The fun run, which usually takes place in the High Street every winter, will be launching virtually across the weekend of December 5 and 6.

Advice issued includes runners needing to complete their runs within the ‘rule of six’ guidelines – and if things change between now and the event date, all entrants will be notified.

John Prout, chairman of the event’s organising committee, said: “In such a depressing year, this event presents one of very few opportunities for large numbers of people to enter a participation event of scale – and to join with others in lifting a little bit of the current gloom.”

Rotary clubs ask that people run or walk about five kilometres on the public highway, in parks or on private grounds.

The organisers also have 3,000 Santa suits in storage but they are subject to demand.

For more detail and to enter, visit www.santasfunrun.org

Charities in Marlow are being encouraged to apply for town council grants.

Marlow Town Council has some £6,000 available via the Annual Grant Scheme, which aids and supports the work of voluntary organisations.

Visit www.marlow-tc.gov.uk/Grants.aspx