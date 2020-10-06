Marlow infant school pupils complete 'mini London Marathon'

Healthy youngsters at a Marlow infant school battled the elements to complete a ‘mini London Marathon’.

Over the course of last week, pupils at Marlow C of E Infant School, in Sandygate Road, took part in the capital’s 40th event with every child – and most members of staff – running a distance of 2.6 miles.

The older children ran this in one session, while the reception class completed the distance over five days.

PE subject lead Sarah Downing organised the event, and was due to take on the full 26.2 mile race at the weekend.

The school said that its pupils showed ‘amazing resilience’ to keep going through ‘wind, rain and sunshine’, adding that the initiative promoted better physical and mental health.

It is hoping to raise cash through sponsorship from family and friends to be split between the Parent and Friends Association and the One Can Trust foodbank.