No public remembrance in Marlow for 2020

The town council and Royal British Legion have announced there will be no public remembrance service in Marlow next month.

Instead, on Sunday, November 8, a pre-recorded virtual service will be streamed from All Saints’ Church, with wreaths laid privately in advance.

Mayor Cllr Richard Scott said: “With all the current restrictions around COVID-19 this year, we have to keep the public as safe as possible.

“We will of course mark the day with the streamed virtual service and we hope that many people will be able to join us for that.

“We look forward to our usual commemorations in 2021.”

More details on the virtual service will be available nearer to the date.

Shaun Murphy, chairman of the Marlow Branch of the Royal British Legion, added: “Despite the regrettable cancellation of the parade and service, it remains important to recognise the sacrifices made by previous generations.

“We encourage all to join in the virtual service and to show support to today’s Armed Forces and veterans by displaying a poppy image in their windows during the remembrance period.

“Unfortunately, an event will not be held on Armistice Day (November 11) either due to COVID-19 restrictions.”