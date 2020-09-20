Marlow FM launches fundraising drive to 'stay on air'

12:00PM, Sunday 20 September 2020
Community radio station Marlow FM has launched a new fundraising drive to help see it through 2020.
The station is a not-for-profit organisation staffed by unpaid volunteers.
Normally the station raises funds by doing outside broadcasts at events like the Marlow Town Regatta, but the pandemic has meant that all the events were cancelled.
Managing director Graham Duthie said: “While our income has dried up, we still have bills to pay. We need to raise many thousands of pounds over the next few months to ensure that Marlow FM can stay on the air into 2021.”
Despite the financial situation, the schedule continues to evolve after the disruption of lockdown.
Marlow FM is launching new hour-long afternoon talk shows from this week.
Each programme will start at 2pm, and have a different topic each day: wellbeing, consumer affairs, technology, business, and work-life balance.
The station has unveiled a faster website (marlowfm.co.uk) with real-time programme information.
