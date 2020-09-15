Marlow care home residents enjoy spot of virtual shopping

02:26PM, Tuesday 15 September 2020
Care home residents in Marlow enjoyed their own personal shopping time as a popular clothing store was brought to them virtually.
COVID-19 measures have halted shopping trips at Cliveden Manor, in Little Marlow Road, but with the help of video calling, the Edinburgh Woolen Mill was broadcast live for residents to pick out their favourite items.
Residents at the home had enjoyed trips to the store before lockdown, based in the Flowerland Garden Centre, Bourne End.
This time, residents had been set up with their own personal shopping time and are enjoying a weekly virtual trip around the shop, with a video enlarged onto a big screen in the activities room.
When everybody had made their choices, bags full of the new items were returned to Cliveden Manor for everyone to try on for size during the week, in an initiative taking place throughout September.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Two men suffered stab wounds - with one in a serious condition in hospital - after an incident of grievous bodily harm in Maidenhead early this morning (Saturday).
A new era is on the horizon for Maidenhead as the state-of-the-art Braywick Leisure Centre opens this weekend, but the move will see the town wave goodbye to a key part of its history after 45 years.