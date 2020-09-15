Marlow care home residents enjoy spot of virtual shopping

Care home residents in Marlow enjoyed their own personal shopping time as a popular clothing store was brought to them virtually.

COVID-19 measures have halted shopping trips at Cliveden Manor, in Little Marlow Road, but with the help of video calling, the Edinburgh Woolen Mill was broadcast live for residents to pick out their favourite items.

Residents at the home had enjoyed trips to the store before lockdown, based in the Flowerland Garden Centre, Bourne End.

This time, residents had been set up with their own personal shopping time and are enjoying a weekly virtual trip around the shop, with a video enlarged onto a big screen in the activities room.

When everybody had made their choices, bags full of the new items were returned to Cliveden Manor for everyone to try on for size during the week, in an initiative taking place throughout September.