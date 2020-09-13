Popular Marlow charity run goes 'virtually real' for 2020

Like many events across the region, Marlow’s 16th annual Santa Fun Run will be taking a ‘virtually real’ approach.

The run, organised by the Rotary Clubs of Marlow, draws hundreds to the High Street in red and white suits.

A virtual event is planned for the weekend of December 5 and 6, with participants deciding where they run, on their own or as a team.

Rotary clubs ask that people run, or walk, about five kilometres on the public highway, in parks or on private grounds. The organisers also have 3,000 Santa suits and runner cards available.

Last year, the event raised £50,000 for charity and this time, has selected Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice and Carers Bucks as its two leading good causes.

The run has been started by former rower Sir Steve Redgrave in the past.

He said: “In a year when so many participation events have been cancelled, it is a delight to see that this event is being held – albeit in a very different format.”

Runners are invited to create their own Virgin Giving sponsorship pages, and the website to enter is live now – but suit numbers are limited.

Visit santasfunrun.or

Elsewhere in the town, the late night shopping event held shortly before Christmas has been cancelled.

It was due to be held on December 3 but with uncertainty over the pandemic, organiser the Marlow Chamber of Commerce has made the decision to cancel.