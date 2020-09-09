Smiles as Marlow Museum reopens following six-month closure

Marlow Museum reopened for the first time in almost six months with the help of the mayor, Cllr Richard Scott.

Cllr Scott was joined by museum chairman Mike Hyde for the occasion in Pound Lane on Saturday afternoon.

The work of volunteers to get the museum back open was applauded by Mr Hyde, with the venue set to be open on Wednesday and weekend afternoons, complete with free entry.

Social distancing is in place and masks are compulsory inside the museum, while entry numbers will also be limited.

For more information, visit www.marlowmuseum.org