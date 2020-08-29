Marlow marathons to be held virtually

Coronavirus may have hampered plans for Marlow’s annual half-marathon – but runners can still clock up the miles virtually this year.

Running club Marlow Striders organises the Marlow Half Marathon and Marlow 7 each year, with hundreds of people taking part in aid of charity.

This year’s traditional races have been cancelled as COVID-19 restrictions continue into the autumn, however virtual races are set to go live in October.

Participants are being encouraged to sign up and run in their own time between October 25 and November 1, over their own routes and pace.

Once runners have completed races, they can let organisers know their results.

Every completed entry will also receive prizes from small businesses, neckband and wooden medal. Proceeds will go to Bucks Mind and Bucks Healthcare NHS Trust. Visit www.marlowhalfmarathon.co.uk to enter.