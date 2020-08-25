Marlow museum to reopen after six months of closure

After nearly six months of closure, the Marlow Museum is set to reopen to the public early next month.

Marlow mayor Cllr Richard Scott will be on hand to open the doors again for visitors at 1pm on Saturday, September 5.

Safety precautions will be in place, including only allowing four people in at a time and with the NHS ‘test and trace’ sign-in. Face coverings will also be required.

Marlow Museum says that volunteers have ‘worked hard’ to get the Court Garden Leisure Centre site back up and running, and to recruit much-needed stewards.

It is set to be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1pm to 5pm, as well as Wednesday’s from 2pm to 5pm.

Arrangements can be made to receive families or groups at other times. Ask at the desk or email contact@marlowmuseum.org

Entry is free, with features including ‘The Story of Marlow’ exhibition – as well as a display on ‘The Vansittart Family’ of Bisham Abbey.

The museum has also been using its website to bring artefacts to visitors’ screens through its ‘objects in focus’ initiative.

Visit www.marlowmuseum.org to see a picture and read a story about museum items.