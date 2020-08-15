Pub in the Park Marlow re-arranged for May 2021

Pub in the Park in Marlow has been cancelled over coronavirus fears.

After the original event in May was cancelled, organisers announced that the food and drink festival would be moved to September in Higginson Park.

But this week it was announced that this has been pushed back to spring 2021, where dates are scheduled for May 14-16.

“We’ve been working hard to try to deliver you a full programme of Pub in the Park events in their original format, but for reasons we all understand, we’ve decided to postpone the original tour to 2021,” organisers said in a statement.

“Pub in the Park ticket bookers have been sent an email to explain the options.”

In place of the cancelled main event, the Pub in the Park team is holding a series of garden parties throughout September, where visitors can enjoy food and live music in their own enclosure.

Visit www.drivein-gardenparty.com for details and to book.