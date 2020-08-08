V-J Day commemoration cancelled in Marlow

Coronavirus has forced the Marlow Town Council to cancel its plans to commemorate the 75th anniversary of V-J (Victory over Japan) Day, due to be held later this month.

V-J Day was when Imperial Japan surrendered in World War Two, in effect bringing the war to an end.

The planned commemorations, in conjunction with the Marlow branch of The Royal British Legion, were due to be held at the war memorial in The Causeway on Saturday, August 15.

Marlow mayor Richard Scott said: “We are very disappointed not to be able to mark this day in the way we had planned ‑but the safety of our residents has to come first.

“We very much hope that people will enjoy celebrations in their homes, as they did for VE Day.”

Shaun Murphy, Chairman of Marlow Royal British Legion, is asking households in Marlow to celebrate and commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of hostilities in a similar way to VE Day – by putting up bunting and flags.