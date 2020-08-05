Changes made to Marlow town centre one-way system

Marlow Town Council has made changes to its one-way system in the town centre as more visitors descend on the town.

An advisory one-way system was introduced for Marlow town centre in June to encourage social distancing, but with an influx of pedestrians and an increase in applications for pavement licenses from hospitality retailers, the town council has made some alterations.

The majority of the High Street will now be two-way for pedestrians, with reminders for people to keep left and to be courteous at narrow ‘pinch points’

at the corner of High Street and West Street, and at the bottom corner of the High Street and Pound Lane.

Spittal Street will retain its one-way flow, as will Marlow Bridge.

New pavement stickers will be displayed on High Street and West Street.

Marlow mayor Richard Scott has asked people to be ‘courteous and patient’.

He said: “We continue to ask our residents and tourists to respect a two-metre distance where possible and to share pavement space considerately with others.

“Please remember the importance of social distancing to keep everyone safe and be courteous and patient with others —especially on Marlow’s narrow Victorian pavements.”