A new cinema to arrive in Marlow after planning was approved

A planning application to build a new cinema in Marlow has been approved by the council.

Proposals were submitted by the applicant, Simon Taylor, in February to transform the former Steamer Trading Cookshop and Assembly Room in Market Square into a big screen venue.

The application will also see a restaurant on the street frontage within the retained Grade II listed part of the building.

Two cinema screens will be located at the rear of the site within a new two-storey extension.

The proposed development is for a boutique cinema under the Everyman brand. A decision was made on Monday, July 13.

Mr Taylor said: “We believe the introduction of a cinema in this central, prominent location would be in-line with the local authority’s strategy for the area and would help to encourage social activity whilst promoting new business and jobs for the town.”

