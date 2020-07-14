SITE INDEX

    • Marlow Museum launches volunteer appeal as it looks to reopen

    Marlow’s museum has launched an appeal for volunteers as it prepares to reopen in the ‘near future’.

    The Pound Lane venue has been shut since the coronavirus lockdown began and was unable to open on July 4 – the date museums were given the green light to welcome visitors again.

    But chairman Mike Hyde has said it now hopes to reopen again soon – and on more days during the week.

    Many of its volunteers are unable to return at the present time and the museum needs 25 new stewards to achieve its aim.

    Those interested can email contact@marlowmuseum.org

    Marlow & Bourne End

