Marlow Library to undergo refurbishment

Marlow’s library will be temporarily relocated to a school as the main building undergoes a complete refurbishment.

On Monday, work is set to start on the Institute Road library, providing improved computer facilities, a new meeting room, self-service technology and loanable tablets.

The children’s area will also get a facelift, with new seating and a sensory wall some of the improvements set to be made.

All shelving and furniture will be replaced and the library will also be redecorated throughout, Bucks Council says.

While the work takes place, Marlow Library will move to a temporary location in the former children’s centre building beside Sandygate School in Sandygate Road.

This site will open from Tuesday, July 21 and the temporary opening hours will be from 9.30am to 12.30pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

The building works on the main building will be completed within 14 weeks.

Buckinghamshire Council councillor Alex Collingwood, (Con, Marlow), said: “I'm delighted that Marlow Library is now entering the next phase of its development to serve the residents of Marlow.

“The new library will also serve as a ‘Council Access Point’, allowing residents and visitors much greater access to Buckinghamshire Council services."