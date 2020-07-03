Dispersal order issued for the area around The Bounty

A dispersal order has been issued for a riverside area to ensure that everyone can ‘just enjoy and be safe’ when pubs re-open on the weekend.

The Thames Valley Police section 34 order for the area around The Bounty in Cockmarsh, Bourne End, is in place from noon on Saturday until noon on Monday.

It allows police officers and police community support officers to issue tickets to those suspected of committing anti-social behaviour and requires them to leave the area, or face being arrested.

The same order is in place for The Brocas, a riverside meadow at Eton.

The orders were authorised by Tracey Croucher, geographical neighbourhood Inspector for Windsor and Maidenhead, who said there had been recent reports of anti-social behaviour in theses areas.

“We hope that everybody is just going to go to the pub and have a lovely time, as they would do normally, but if there are issues then we need to have a tool in our tool box that we can use to prevent stuff happening,” she said.

“We want everyone to just enjoy and be safe really, so that’s the aim of the dispersal order.”

She added: “We’re not trying to target those people who are out for a barbeque or out for a picnic, but we have had specific reports of very large gatherings, we’re talking fifty plus people, and they leave a lot of mess behind.”

The gatherings also create a lot of noise and leave people ‘avoiding those areas’ which she says 'isn't right’.

TVP will aim to ensure ‘anybody who wants to go to the pub can do so safely’ and that others can ‘walk through those lovely, beautiful areas of Windsor and Maidenhead’ without worrying about anti-social behaviour.

“If you do want to go to the pub, just be mindful of the people around you,” said Inspector Croucher.

Report any non-emergency issues around The Bounty in Cockmarsh to 101, quoting reference number 629.