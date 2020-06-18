'20 is plenty' signage to be rolled out in Marlow as high street reopens

Additional crossing points and ‘20 is plenty’ signage will be rolled out to encourage drivers to slow down as non-essential retail reopens.

Marlow Town Council (MTC) has said that preparations for the safe reopening of Marlow town centre is ‘well underway’.

MTC is working with Transport for Bucks to install the two new measures this week. It also has permission to suspend two parking bays in the High Street for two new bike racks.

In addition, permanent barriers will be implemented this week around two parking bays at the bottom of High Street to ensure safe social distancing.

Richard Scott, Marlow town mayor, said: “We want Marlow to open with the maximum safety precautions in place, and we’re hoping these measures will encourage people to visit the town and use its facilities again.”