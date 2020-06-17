Marlow poet has lockdown work collated into book

A Marlow poet who wrote a daily poem for 67 days during the coronavirus lockdown has had his work collated into a book.

Michael Bourton thought of the idea in March as he self-isolated in the town, when his friend suggested posting one of his poems in a Facebook group to ‘cheer people up’.

Following a good response, Michael ended up writing a poem every day until May 31, focusing on topics such as hoarding, social distancing and online drinking.

Michael said: “Each poem was accompanied by an illustration or photograph – often of my dog, a Dalmatian called Bruce – reflecting the title of the poem.”

Demands for them to be formed into a book grew, and ‘Virus Poems’ is now set to be available towards the end of June.

Michael added: “The book is built as a calendar through lockdown and features comments, the poem, an illustration and the key news headlines of the day.

“If the book is successful then I will make a donation to the local NHS.”

The book is being retailed at a price of £12.99 and can be pre-ordered from www.shesatbythewindow.com

Michael will self-publish through nearby bookshops at first, adding that ‘early signs are good’.

“It should be a great memory of lockdown,” he added.