    • Marlow poet has lockdown work collated into book

    A Marlow poet who wrote a daily poem for 67 days during the coronavirus lockdown has had his work collated into a book.

    Michael Bourton thought of the idea in March as he self-isolated in the town, when his friend suggested posting one of his poems in a Facebook group to ‘cheer people up’.

    Following a good response, Michael ended up writing a poem every day until May 31, focusing on topics such as hoarding, social distancing and online drinking.

    Michael said: “Each poem was accompanied by an illustration or photograph – often of my dog, a Dalmatian called Bruce – reflecting the title of the poem.”

    Demands for them to be formed into a book grew, and ‘Virus Poems’ is now set to be available towards the end of June.

    Michael added: “The book is built as a calendar through lockdown and features comments, the poem, an illustration and the key news headlines of the day.

    “If the book is successful then I will make a donation to the local NHS.”

    The book is being retailed at a price of £12.99 and can be pre-ordered from www.shesatbythewindow.com

    Michael will self-publish through nearby bookshops at first, adding that ‘early signs are good’.

    “It should be a great memory of lockdown,” he added.

