First phase of Marlow Bridge improvements completed

The first phase in a two-part series of improvements to Marlow’s suspension bridge has been completed ahead of schedule.

Essential maintenance work on Marlow Bridge was brought forward to make use of the lower levels of traffic during the coronavirus lockdown.

Phase One of the project started on May 18 and was completed in three weeks, two weeks ahead of schedule.

The work, carried out by Transport for Buckinghamshire, included cleaning the towers, repairs to the roof of the towers and repainting of the chains, kerbs and hangers.

Marlow Rowing Club donated the use of its car park, which was used as the main TfB site compound during Phase One works.

Phase Two of the scheme will commence in Spring 2021 to repaint the timber parapets and replace some bridge bearings.

Buckinghamshire Council cabinet member for transport, Cllr Nick Naylor, said:

“I am so pleased that we were able to carry out this essential work on Marlow Bridge with minimal disruption to the public.

“TfB will continue to do all it can to protect and preserve this iconic structure for future generations.”