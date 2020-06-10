Petition launched to widen Marlow town centre pavements

A petition calling on two councils to ‘temporarily widen’ pavements in Marlow has been launched.

It comes after Marlow Town Council (MTC) introduced an advisory one-way system for pedestrians to keep a safe distance during the coronavirus pandemic.

The petition, started by Frank Schoofs, asks MTC and the Buckinghamshire Council to temporarily widen the footpath in large sections of High Street and West Street.

The idea is to stop people having to walk into the road to pass others, and help shops recover by making customers ‘more inclined’ to visit.

At the time of writing, the petition had more than 650 signatures.

MTC leader Jocelyn Towns said: “We decided to introduce a ‘pedestrian one way flow’ to help with social distancing. Something we could do immediately, whilst working on other measures to help our town manage during this awful pandemic.

“Marlow is a Victorian town, with a number of narrow pavements throughout, so we must all be aware and act responsibly.”

She added the council has been working with Buckinghamshire Council to look at installing ‘20 is plenty’ signage around the town centre, as it ‘reviews the process’ for formalising a 20mph zone.

View the petition at bit.ly/3h8RdIW