Marlow town centre launches one-way system on pavements

Marlow town centre pavements have been turned into temporary one-way system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting this week, the advisory one-way system for pedestrians is designed to keep people safe as the lockdown starts to ease.

Signs and directional stickers show pedestrians which direction they are requested to walk.

The new one-way system, funded by Marlow Town Council, has the support of Buckinghamshire Council and Marlow’s police.

Jocelyn Towns, leader of Marlow Town Council, said:

“This is a voluntary scheme, but we are putting our faith in the people of Marlow and visitors to respect it. The system should greatly reduce the risks of people being forced to get too close.

“In most parts of the zone it should also enable people to queue outside retailers while others pass by at a safe distance.”

To reduce inconvenience, the town council has gained permission to place pop-up bicycle platforms on two car parking bays in the town centre, and is researching the best bicycle platforms to be installed as soon as possible.