Bourne End mum starts declutter community

A businesswoman has come up with a way to inspire people bring calm to their lives, through the launch of a decluttering community.

The home decluttering tasks, posted daily on Facebook, are designed to take no more than 10 minutes.

The tasks range from the bathroom cupboard to the kitchen utensils, with more lined up for the weeks to follow, including the ‘everything’ drawer and the paperwork pile.

The decluttering group is the creation of Caroline Knight, based in Bourne End and the owner of professional organising business, The Tidy Room Company.

“Clutter can raise anxiety levels, so having a tidy and organised home can help alleviate this, which is particularly important during this unsettling time,” she said.

“Decluttering can feel like an overwhelming task – however, when we break it down into small 10- minute chunks, it becomes more manageable.”

The decluttering community benefit from organising tips along the way and insight into others organising journeys, through comments and photos shared by members of the group.

To join the group, visit http://facebook.com/groups/DailyDecluttering