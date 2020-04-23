Marlow candle-making workshops move online

A candle-making workshop in Marlow has opened up a virtual studio, with a discount for NHS workers.

Candle by Events has been running candle-making workshops since 2012. The business runs a studio in Marlow with themed candle-making events for religious festivals, parties and corporate events.

Forced to shut in March due to COVID-19, the company created a live online version of its beginner’s candle-making workshop, free of charge to those purchasing a candle-making kit.

“The workshop provides everything you need to make your own fabulous candles at home,” said company founder Sarah Ditchfield.

“It starts with a kit delivered straight to your door with all the equipment and materials, so no worry about having to purchase these items separately.”

As well as the live workshop, online videos guide customers through each candle-making step so they can complete it in their own time.

The community also meets regularly for live webinars, and members can attend as many of these as they wish. Membership costs £99, with a £10 discount for NHS workers. To find out more, visit https://bit.ly/candle-making-online