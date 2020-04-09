Pair arrested after car crashes into house in Bourne End

A car crashed into a house last night after failing to stop for police in Bourne End.

Thames Valley Police said its officers attended a dangerous driving incident at about 10.55pm where a car had collided with a property in Cores End Road.

A 35-year-old man from the Chalfonts was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, and concerned in offer to supply a class A drug.

He was also arrested for failing to comply with a restriction of movement order put in place by the Government during the UK lockdown.

A 23-year-old man from Amersham was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, breach of bail conditions and failing to comply with a restriction of movement order imposed by the Government during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Both men remain in custody.