    • Pair arrested after car crashes into house in Bourne End

    A car crashed into a house last night after failing to stop for police in Bourne End.

    Thames Valley Police said its officers attended a dangerous driving incident at about 10.55pm where a car had collided with a property in Cores End Road.

    A 35-year-old man from the Chalfonts was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, and concerned in offer to supply a class A drug.

    He was also arrested for failing to comply with a restriction of movement order put in place by the Government during the UK lockdown.

    A 23-year-old man from Amersham was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, breach of bail conditions and failing to comply with a restriction of movement order imposed by the Government during the COVID-19 outbreak.

    Both men remain in custody.

