Marlow Santa Fun Run raises thousands for charity

Nearly £50,000 was raised for good causes at a 2019 Santa fun run.

The Rotary Clubs of Marlow Santa’s Fun Run, held on December 1, has raised £46,919, it was revealed on Monday.

The money has been distributed to more than 40 different charities in the area, with the Wycombe Homeless Project and Bucks Mind sharing £12,000.

The organisers have predicted that the true total was well over £50,000, as many of the record 3,000 runners and walkers raised money privately for their own chosen charity.

Now that the money from last year’s event has been distributed, work can now begin on organising this year’s run, which is set to take place on December 6.

The event could be adapted if necessary, depending on the global coronavirus climate, but the organisers are determined to hold an event to raise as much as possible for charity.

Fun run chair John Prout said: “In the current environment there are so many priorities, but continuing to raise money for hard-pressed charities has to be high on the list.

“We will stage some form of event on December 6 – come what may. Ideally a fun run of some scale, but of course we may have to adjust the approach as the situation develops.”